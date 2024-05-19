Previous
Small things #1 by robz
I had accidently damaged her web - she went straight into damage control with her legs picking up and rearranging various strands.
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, what a great pov
May 17th, 2024  
Dave ace
Awesome perspective
May 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow a fantastic capture!
May 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks quite a beastie from this angle.
May 17th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Great shot!
May 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot. The webs are hard to see sometimes
May 17th, 2024  
