Photo 2423
Small things #3
A close-up of the flat lichen with its interesting round spore capsules.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
4
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3477
photos
130
followers
102
following
663% complete
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Tags
may24
Bill Davidson
This is beautiful.
May 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shapes and tones.
May 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shapes, a beautiful shot.
May 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shapes in nature.
May 19th, 2024
