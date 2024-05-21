Previous
Small things #3 by robz
Photo 2423

Small things #3

A close-up of the flat lichen with its interesting round spore capsules.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Bill Davidson
This is beautiful.
May 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shapes and tones.
May 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shapes, a beautiful shot.
May 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shapes in nature.
May 19th, 2024  
