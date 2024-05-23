Previous
Small things #5 by robz
Photo 2425

Small things #5

A very tiny lichen with porous, bright red spore capsules. I would appreciate any suggestions re the frame - whether it should or should not be there.. Cheers Rob
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise