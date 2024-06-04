Previous
A variety of shots #3 by robz
Photo 2437

A variety of shots #3

Our granite domes are bare rock on the top - but they do have rock pools which are just lovely after rain.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise