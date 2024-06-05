Sign up
Previous
Photo 2438
The great container project #1
Shipping containers make great storage but are very ugly. We painted ours with images of trees, which, due to an error design, appeared to be very fat! After 11 years we decided to try again. This was our starting concept....
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
ace
Interested to see the what next phase.
June 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great scene
June 3rd, 2024
