The great container project #1 by robz
The great container project #1

Shipping containers make great storage but are very ugly. We painted ours with images of trees, which, due to an error design, appeared to be very fat! After 11 years we decided to try again. This was our starting concept....
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Interested to see the what next phase.
June 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great scene
June 3rd, 2024  
