Photo 2439
The great container project #2
Image all gridded up ready to go.. It seemed a simple idea - paint over the fat trees, plot the crosspoints on the container, sketch in the basic shapes and then fill in the details....Only 3 colours to be used.....
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3493
photos
132
followers
105
following
668% complete
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Suzanne
ace
Ahh simple projects!! Aren't they wonderful??
June 4th, 2024
