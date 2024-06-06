Previous
The great container project #2 by robz
Photo 2439

The great container project #2

Image all gridded up ready to go.. It seemed a simple idea - paint over the fat trees, plot the crosspoints on the container, sketch in the basic shapes and then fill in the details....Only 3 colours to be used.....
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Ahh simple projects!! Aren't they wonderful??
June 4th, 2024  
