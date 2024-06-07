Previous
The great container project #3 by robz
The great container project #3

The end result - better than the faded, fat trees but not really much like the original concept...Hate the tree - it's going to go and maybe some more like those in the photo may appear - but at a later date! It's all a bit like hard work...
7th June 2024

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
