Photo 2441
Just can't resist...
These little lichens are on all of our old fence posts - I just can't resist them after we've had any rain - they just come to life...
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
8
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3495
photos
132
followers
105
following
668% complete
2441
Karen
ace
I love the way you’ve framed them - very neat. They look like ancient little trees.
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love this image with this mysterious atmosphere
June 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They look like the silhouettes of tiny trees. They’re quite sweet.
June 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So tiny and look so fabulous.
June 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, I love the silhouettes.
June 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
June 6th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
They look like they're conspiring some mischief
June 6th, 2024
Kate
ace
Nice framing and backlighting
June 6th, 2024
