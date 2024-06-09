Previous
Zeke in the early morning mist.... by robz
Photo 2442

Zeke in the early morning mist....

No birds were visiting Zeke. It was a bit cold - 2 degrees C outside....
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
So atmospheric
June 7th, 2024  
Amazing light in this great shot
June 7th, 2024  
oh my, that is stunning - but I'm glad I'm too high up on a ridge to get that kind of cold!
June 7th, 2024  
Very atmospheric.
June 7th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Wonderfully atmospheric
June 7th, 2024  
