Another misty, cold morning... by robz
Photo 2443

Another misty, cold morning...

Past the old gate post and across the horse paddock...
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
So evocative. I grew up on a farm and your early morning misty images bring back so many memories. Love them!
June 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very atmospheric.
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderfully thought provoking
June 8th, 2024  
Karen ace
I love the colour of the atmosphere - its almost ghostly and quite mysterious. Beautiful.
June 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
great shot
June 8th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice, looks like you are waiting for something or someone to come out of the mist.
June 8th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
What was the gate leading too? Nice atmosphere
June 8th, 2024  
