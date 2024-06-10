Sign up
Previous
Photo 2443
Another misty, cold morning...
Past the old gate post and across the horse paddock...
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
669% complete
8th June 2024 8:51am
Suzanne
ace
So evocative. I grew up on a farm and your early morning misty images bring back so many memories. Love them!
June 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very atmospheric.
June 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully thought provoking
June 8th, 2024
Karen
ace
I love the colour of the atmosphere - its almost ghostly and quite mysterious. Beautiful.
June 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
great shot
June 8th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice, looks like you are waiting for something or someone to come out of the mist.
June 8th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
What was the gate leading too? Nice atmosphere
June 8th, 2024
