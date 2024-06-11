Can you see any difference...

This was taken yesterday, with the IR camera, looking past the gate post shown yesterday. It was difficult to make the camera focus in the light conditions and the results were a little different to the usual IR photos it gives me - which can vary widely! They were all quite dark.
I had just read a comment made by Helge @helstor365 on a lovely image posted by Chris @cdcook48. He mentioned the Orton Effect. After doing some reading it sounded like it was worth a go. It apparently is used to add a soft glow to images, especially landscapes. It sounded like it might brighten the IR images.
I've tried to use this idea on one of these and produced the other....
Interesting thought about adding glow.
I like the composition
Cheers Rob