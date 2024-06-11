Previous
Can you see any difference...

This was taken yesterday, with the IR camera, looking past the gate post shown yesterday. It was difficult to make the camera focus in the light conditions and the results were a little different to the usual IR photos it gives me - which can vary widely! They were all quite dark.
I had just read a comment made by Helge @helstor365 on a lovely image posted by Chris @cdcook48. He mentioned the Orton Effect. After doing some reading it sounded like it was worth a go. It apparently is used to add a soft glow to images, especially landscapes. It sounded like it might brighten the IR images.
I've tried to use this idea on one of these and produced the other....
Rob Z


@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley
There is a difference. Well done, this is very interesting piece…
June 9th, 2024  
Casablanca
I can’t see a difference….. 🤔
Interesting thought about adding glow.
June 9th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
So atmospheric.
June 9th, 2024  
Karen
The bottom photo looks more glowy and softer somehow. The grass is not as textured, and the sky has more of that peachy light.
June 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
June 9th, 2024  
gloria jones
I like the bottom one's light behind the trees. Nice composition.
June 9th, 2024  
Suzanne
There is a barely discernible difference. I was intrigued so looked up the Orton Effect. I keep finding things I would like to try but never have enough time!!

I like the composition
June 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Yes I can see a slight difference especially when seen on a lack background.
June 9th, 2024  
Rob Z
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne - this one did seem interesting - and you can make it as pronounced or subdued as you want. I think it will be handy for some of the IR shots. Once you've done it once it's actually really quick to do ....
Cheers Rob
June 9th, 2024  
Rob Z
@cocokinetic Hi Karen - thanks so much for your comment, it was really helpful. The steps used involved overlaying a nearly transparent, modified, brighter, blurred image onto the original. So, the result I was aiming at is pretty much exactly as you described. Thanks so much for your feedback. Cheers Rob
June 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
The bottom one may be slightly brighter, but I’m not totally convinced.
June 9th, 2024  
Rob Z
@casablanca Lol Casablanca - apparently you should be able to add as much "glow" as you like - even to a surreal level (which sounds fun!) But, it sounds like I didn't add enough! Oh well - next time! Cheers Rob
June 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug
I think the bottom has a bit more glow. It is subtle.
June 9th, 2024  
Rob Z
@beverley365 Thanks Beverly - it's handy to know that you could see some difference. I was only aiming for a slight difference so that's encouraging. Cheers Rob
June 9th, 2024  
Rob Z
@seattlite Thanks so much Gloria - that's so good to hear because that's what I was aiming for... Many thanks Rob
June 9th, 2024  
