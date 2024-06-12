Previous
Last of the mist photos.... by robz
Last of the mist photos....

Thanks everyone for your feedback on the Orton Effect. It was really helpful. So, I chose another one where that effect seemed to improve the image slightly. Another old gateway, hand-made from start to finish.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful misty image.
June 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A real mysterious feel to it.
June 10th, 2024  
