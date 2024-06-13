Previous
Time for some colour #1

And a bit of an abstract feel in a spider's web... And a big thank you to all of you for your kind comments and favs on the Misty series. It was a new experience with the IR camera in those light conditions. Cheers Rob
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting droplets.
June 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
The droplets definitely have an abstract feel!
June 11th, 2024  
