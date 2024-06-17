Previous
Time for some colour #5 by robz
Time for some colour #5

A different species of sun dew - again not in its normal colour. This one is usually green while yesterday's is usually red...
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Rick ace
Cool.
June 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 16th, 2024  
