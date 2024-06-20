Previous
Some more weird colours #1 by robz
Different caption! But still playing with colours... :)
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
June 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh it looks rather otherworldly
June 18th, 2024  
Karen ace
That definitely looks like an alien life-form, with tendrils and little bubbly things and all :-)
June 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It looks like an alien world :-)
June 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool! I love the tones.
June 18th, 2024  
KV ace
Mystical… looks like something out of the Wizard of Oz!
June 18th, 2024  
