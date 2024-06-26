Previous
A slightly abstract view of Surfers Paradise... by robz
Photo 2459

A slightly abstract view of Surfers Paradise...

In the distance, taken from between the car bridge and the light rail bridge.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
A very cool abstract shot! Love the shapes and colours and perspective!
June 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, this is really cool
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise