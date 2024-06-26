Sign up
Previous
Photo 2459
A slightly abstract view of Surfers Paradise...
In the distance, taken from between the car bridge and the light rail bridge.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3513
photos
135
followers
106
following
673% complete
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Karen
ace
A very cool abstract shot! Love the shapes and colours and perspective!
June 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, this is really cool
June 24th, 2024
