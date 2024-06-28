Previous
Not for those scared of heights.. by robz
I cannot imagine being up on that perch, in the open ocean, on the lookout for large fish to try to catch...
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Carole Sandford ace
Me neither!
June 26th, 2024  
KV ace
I’ve been out deep sea fishing in a boat off of Cabo San Lucas and while the boat was rocking and rolling in the waves one of the crewman was up in the tower… how he held on I have no clue! Nice shot… love the tones.
June 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I have been up to the top of a sailing yacht mast. You hoist up on a rope or three! Crazy and wild up there with the moving water but kind of fun.
June 26th, 2024  
