Previous
Photo 2461
Not for those scared of heights..
I cannot imagine being up on that perch, in the open ocean, on the lookout for large fish to try to catch...
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3515
photos
135
followers
106
following
674% complete
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Carole Sandford
ace
Me neither!
June 26th, 2024
KV
ace
I’ve been out deep sea fishing in a boat off of Cabo San Lucas and while the boat was rocking and rolling in the waves one of the crewman was up in the tower… how he held on I have no clue! Nice shot… love the tones.
June 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I have been up to the top of a sailing yacht mast. You hoist up on a rope or three! Crazy and wild up there with the moving water but kind of fun.
June 26th, 2024
