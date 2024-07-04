Previous
Lines and shapes #3 by robz
Photo 2467

Lines and shapes #3

4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
675% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes.
July 2nd, 2024  
