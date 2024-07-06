Previous
Lines and shapes #5 by robz
Photo 2469

Lines and shapes #5

The view from a local small winery. A river was flooded to form this lake - it n0w supplies water to several small towns nearby.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So dramatic and artsy!
July 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great effect and shapes.
July 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing reflections
July 4th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful shot and processing.
July 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise