Previous
Photo 2469
Lines and shapes #5
The view from a local small winery. A river was flooded to form this lake - it n0w supplies water to several small towns nearby.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
5
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
ace
So dramatic and artsy!
July 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect and shapes.
July 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing reflections
July 4th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful shot and processing.
July 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 4th, 2024
