Previous
Photo 2472
Lines and Shapes #8
A modified landscape from around the Granite belt region
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3528
photos
136
followers
108
following
677% complete
View this month »
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Creative and super interesting
July 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. It flipped when I looked closer.
July 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Like an ice mountain!
July 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
July 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks so arty. Very clever.
July 7th, 2024
