Springtime Flowers #9 by robz
Springtime Flowers #9

A Bearded orchid - great name for this quite prolific, very likeable flower. The stalk is about 12 inchs high and progessively opens flowers half the way down the stem...
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Continuing to enjoy the series, Rob. You are capturing the views we have on our bushwalks
September 22nd, 2024  
