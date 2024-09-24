Sign up
Photo 2548
Springtime flowers #10
A Brown Beak Orchid. He was very easy to just walk by - so well camouflaged with those colours. And that also made him hard to catch in a decent photo. Unfortunately, the wild pigs had dug up most of the colony!
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
