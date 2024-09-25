Previous
Springtime flowers #11 by robz
Photo 2549

Springtime flowers #11

A big King Orchid on one of the rocks - shown in his reverse colours for a bit of fun...
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....


gloria jones ace
Neat result
September 24th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh nice - I have this kind too
September 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Interesting result
September 24th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wild
September 24th, 2024  
