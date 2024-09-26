Previous
Springtime Flowers #12 by robz
Springtime Flowers #12

The giant of our orchids- a huge clump of King orchids that must have been growing on these rocks for decades. It would easily cover nearly 2 sq m.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Rob Z

@robz
KoalaGardens
I have this one too - your looks superb!
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley
So stunning…
September 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
How lovely!
September 25th, 2024  
Lesley
It’s fabulous!
September 25th, 2024  
Rob Z
@koalagardens They have been marvellous this year - funny how some years they don't flower at all - and then this!!! :)
September 25th, 2024  
