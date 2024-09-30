Around the wineries #1

Previous
A gorgeous old Queenslander - now home to a prize winning winery. The Granite Belt is a very old wine growing region - with several of the original Italian wine growing settlers still making and selling a wide variety of wines.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely old place with my favorite kind of wrap around porch.
September 29th, 2024  
