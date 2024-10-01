Previous
Around the wineries #2 by robz
Around the wineries #2

This year it was the girl's day out to do some wine tasting. The boys were drivers and baby- sitters, and they did a great job. :)
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....


Suzanne
I like that idea!
September 30th, 2024  
Mags
How convenient! I think that's great.
September 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Sounds like fun!
September 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice love wine🍷😊
September 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Ooh, sound like a good time was had by all
September 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
wine tasting ..I like your style Rob ...cheers , hic 🍷
September 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Very good plan you girls came up with!
September 30th, 2024  
