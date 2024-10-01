Sign up
Photo 2555
Around the wineries #2
This year it was the girl's day out to do some wine tasting. The boys were drivers and baby- sitters, and they did a great job. :)
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
7
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3612
photos
135
followers
108
following
700% complete
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Suzanne
ace
I like that idea!
September 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
How convenient! I think that's great.
September 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds like fun!
September 30th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice love wine🍷😊
September 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Ooh, sound like a good time was had by all
September 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
wine tasting ..I like your style Rob ...cheers , hic 🍷
September 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Very good plan you girls came up with!
September 30th, 2024
