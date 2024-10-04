Previous
Around the wineries #5 by robz
Around the wineries #5

Most of our wineries are smaller family affairs. The tasting rooms are usually quite uncomplicated, the wine varieties are usually limited to about 10, but you do often get to chat to the winemaker!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Fabulous experience and capture! I watched an episode of Brokenwood Mysteries on PBS recently about a couple of wineries down under. I read that it's filmed in New Zealand.
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
