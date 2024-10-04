Sign up
Photo 2558
Around the wineries #5
Most of our wineries are smaller family affairs. The tasting rooms are usually quite uncomplicated, the wine varieties are usually limited to about 10, but you do often get to chat to the winemaker!
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3615
photos
136
followers
109
following
700% complete
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Mags
Mags
Fabulous experience and capture! I watched an episode of Brokenwood Mysteries on PBS recently about a couple of wineries down under. I read that it's filmed in New Zealand.
October 3rd, 2024
