Previous
Photo 2559
Around the wineries #6
You know it's time to go home when your attention starts to wane... :)
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
9
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3616
photos
136
followers
109
following
701% complete
View this month »
Views
18
9
1
365
DSC-TX30
*lynn
ace
lovely shot
October 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Uh oh! Or you've sampled too much wine? Cool shot with the reflections at the bottom and distortion in the top.
October 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the reflections and refractions in this capture.
October 4th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🍷😊
October 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the tree in the stem of the glass.
October 4th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Clever shot!
October 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
very creative
October 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
& your glass is empty….
October 4th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I like your thought process. Creative!!
October 4th, 2024
