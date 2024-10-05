Previous
Around the wineries #6 by robz
Around the wineries #6

You know it's time to go home when your attention starts to wane... :)
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
*lynn ace
lovely shot
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Uh oh! Or you've sampled too much wine? Cool shot with the reflections at the bottom and distortion in the top.
October 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the reflections and refractions in this capture.
October 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🍷😊
October 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the tree in the stem of the glass.
October 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Clever shot!
October 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very creative
October 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
& your glass is empty….
October 4th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
I like your thought process. Creative!!
October 4th, 2024  
