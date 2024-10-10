Previous
A girl's day out in the city #2 by robz
Photo 2564

A girl's day out in the city #2

Great shapes and huge spaces, GF chicken wings and GF pizza and GF Ginger Beer - all with a riverside view. What a start to a great day out.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking lights.
October 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous
October 9th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the light and shade. The lights look like floating orbs.
October 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks good looking up
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise