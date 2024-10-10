Sign up
Previous
Photo 2564
A girl's day out in the city #2
Great shapes and huge spaces, GF chicken wings and GF pizza and GF Ginger Beer - all with a riverside view. What a start to a great day out.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3621
photos
136
followers
109
following
702% complete
View this month »
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking lights.
October 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous
October 9th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Love the light and shade. The lights look like floating orbs.
October 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 9th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good looking up
October 9th, 2024
