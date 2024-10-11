Sign up
Previous
Photo 2565
Girl's day out in the city #3
This gives an idea of the size of this place. The little panel at the bottom shows the huge outdoor eating area with a couple of people walking around. It was hot so we were sitting inside. :)
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3622
photos
136
followers
109
following
702% complete
View this month »
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
7th October 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see the size of the people outside to get some perspective.
October 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
October 10th, 2024
