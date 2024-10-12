Sign up
Previous
Photo 2566
So much beer..
And so many for a beer drinker to choose from... Also, lots of interesting shapes to point a camera towards!
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
7
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3623
photos
136
followers
109
following
703% complete
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Oooh you had me at the word beer!
October 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov. That will keep you going for a while
October 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful shapes and patterns!
October 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov showing all the angles and shapes.
October 11th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Interesting shapes and angles
October 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
hic ...far too much beer Rob !!!
October 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 11th, 2024
