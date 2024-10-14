Previous
Around the city #2 by robz
Around the city #2

One of the biggest, bestest weeds in this city - especially at this time of the year! And, they are all over the city - fabulous!
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
What a gorgeous image!
October 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo stunning…
October 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2024  
