Sights around the city #3 by robz
Sights around the city #3

The Brisbane River a.k.a. The Brown Snake winds through the city. You can walk from one end to the other along the banks - or you can take the CityCat...
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Wonderful capture and great looking boat! Looks like a very nice way to get around.
October 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
I loved travelling on the CityCat when I have been in Brisbane.
October 14th, 2024  
