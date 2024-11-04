Previous
Back in the city #1. by robz
Back in the city #1.

Our younger daughter is away for a few weeks (climbing Mt Killamanjaro..) so we offered to babysit her plants for a few days. It's very strenuous!... :)
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
709% complete

Beverley ace
Sooo funny… enjoy have fun.
November 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Very industrial kind of capture - so dramatic!
November 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
Right… are you doing sit-ups while holding the plants? Maybe you are having empathy pains for your daughter’s journey. Love your sense of humor Rob!
November 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Don't overwork your watering arm! It might affect your ability to take more pics!
November 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Have fun hope she has a fantastic climb
November 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Don’t work too hard !
November 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a responsibility. Great skyline.
November 3rd, 2024  
