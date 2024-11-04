Sign up
Previous
Photo 2589
Back in the city #1.
Our younger daughter is away for a few weeks (climbing Mt Killamanjaro..) so we offered to babysit her plants for a few days. It's very strenuous!... :)
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
7
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley
ace
Sooo funny… enjoy have fun.
November 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Very industrial kind of capture - so dramatic!
November 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
Right… are you doing sit-ups while holding the plants? Maybe you are having empathy pains for your daughter’s journey. Love your sense of humor Rob!
November 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Don't overwork your watering arm! It might affect your ability to take more pics!
November 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Have fun hope she has a fantastic climb
November 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Don’t work too hard !
November 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a responsibility. Great skyline.
November 3rd, 2024
