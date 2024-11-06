Previous
Back to the city #3 by robz
Photo 2591

Back to the city #3

In the old days the riverbanks were lined with industrial area, factories and storage sheds. This block of waterfront units was originally a wool storage complex.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I remember that one. When we were in Brisbane we loved taking the ferries up and own the river.
November 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great building. I guess that it has now been repurposed.
November 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice memories
November 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 Some of those old buildings are so gorgeous. When you see them for sale on Real Estate.com the interiors are gorgeous - many have a loft area which is delightful. A lot don't have a car space though! :)
Got to love the Citycats!
November 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@wakelys Hi Susan - these are now high-end living units. They are gorgeous inside and in a fab position. Often they don't have a car space though. And, they are quite expensive.... Cheers Rob
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise