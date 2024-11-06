Sign up
Photo 2591
Back to the city #3
In the old days the riverbanks were lined with industrial area, factories and storage sheds. This block of waterfront units was originally a wool storage complex.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
6
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3648
photos
136
followers
101
following
709% complete
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
Suzanne
ace
I remember that one. When we were in Brisbane we loved taking the ferries up and own the river.
November 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great building. I guess that it has now been repurposed.
November 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice memories
November 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Some of those old buildings are so gorgeous. When you see them for sale on Real Estate.com the interiors are gorgeous - many have a loft area which is delightful. A lot don't have a car space though! :)
Got to love the Citycats!
Got to love the Citycats!
November 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@wakelys
Hi Susan - these are now high-end living units. They are gorgeous inside and in a fab position. Often they don't have a car space though. And, they are quite expensive.... Cheers Rob
November 5th, 2024
Got to love the Citycats!