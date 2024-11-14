Sign up
Previous
Photo 2599
A picture gallery of small rogues...
A 2km walk along our street produced 12 different small weeds!! Of these 7 shown I can only identify 3 - and of those 3, 2 are very invasive - the miniature lantana and the sensitive plant.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3656
photos
136
followers
101
following
712% complete
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Zilli~
ace
Love the way these lovely weeds have been put together
November 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely collage, colors
November 13th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 13th, 2024
