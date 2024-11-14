Previous
A picture gallery of small rogues...
A picture gallery of small rogues...

A 2km walk along our street produced 12 different small weeds!! Of these 7 shown I can only identify 3 - and of those 3, 2 are very invasive - the miniature lantana and the sensitive plant.
14th November 2024

Zilli~ ace
Love the way these lovely weeds have been put together
November 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely collage, colors
November 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 13th, 2024  
