Photo 2600
A great day at the races...
October and November are busy on the Granite Belt. The only race meeting for the year is held. And, yes, the racetrack if sloping downhill - down, around the corner and then the race uphill to the finish line.. :)
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
4
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3657
photos
136
followers
101
following
712% complete
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
November 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
How exciting!
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fun day.
November 14th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
November 14th, 2024
