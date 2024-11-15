Previous
A great day at the races... by robz
A great day at the races...

October and November are busy on the Granite Belt. The only race meeting for the year is held. And, yes, the racetrack if sloping downhill - down, around the corner and then the race uphill to the finish line.. :)
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
November 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
How exciting!
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun day.
November 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
November 14th, 2024  
