The Small Winemakers Event.. by robz
Photo 2603

The Small Winemakers Event..

Small wineries from around Aust enter their best wines for the chance to be judged as a Gold Medal wine. The real judges do their job, and the next day there's a public tasting day!! Buy your ticket, collect your catalogue and, for the next four hours, taste some of the best Gold medal wines in Aust! All the wines are in different categories eg Class 89 was a personal fav - " Muscat Fortified Wine (Red or White) Any Vintage" - 2 Gold medals awarded to Carmine's Wines from South Aust and Anderson Winery from Victoria and 1 Bronze to our very own Ballandean Estate Winery from the Granite Belt.
This image has had a filter applied to it because it had dreadful resolution - probably understandable as it was taken at the end of the day...... Cheers Rob
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
713% complete

Corinne C ace
So many bottles!
November 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
November 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, my husband would be first in line
November 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@rensala :) It's a great day out and much anticipated
November 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this wine display and great info
November 17th, 2024  
