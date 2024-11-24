Previous
The Hyacinth orchids are flowering! by robz
The Hyacinth orchids are flowering!

We went looking around the block yesterday and found 5 of these wonderful, leafless orchids. The tiny little splash of pink in the background image is what you have to look for.... :)
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
How beautiful hidden away there in the trees
November 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely find.
November 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
November 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage😊
November 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
You found lots… how beautiful they are. Gorgeous collage
November 23rd, 2024  
