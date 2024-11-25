Sign up
Photo 2610
More spots of colour...
Not really to scale - the flowers are about half the size shown here, but just as colourful and unexpected in the brown bush. A Goodenia species and Cheiranthera cyanea.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Carole Sandford
They do pop against the grey!
November 24th, 2024
Mags
Lovely splash of color against the big boulders.
November 24th, 2024
Casablanca
Pretty sight!
November 24th, 2024
Beverley
How amazing… beautiful
November 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Amazing colours to find tucked away.
November 24th, 2024
gloria jones
Great find and capture
November 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Nice
November 24th, 2024
