Previous
More spots of colour... by robz
Photo 2610

More spots of colour...

Not really to scale - the flowers are about half the size shown here, but just as colourful and unexpected in the brown bush. A Goodenia species and Cheiranthera cyanea.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
They do pop against the grey!
November 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely splash of color against the big boulders.
November 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Pretty sight!
November 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
How amazing… beautiful
November 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing colours to find tucked away.
November 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
November 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact