Not quite as shy as the Stanthorpe flowers....

The Bougainvillea at South Bank, in Brisbane, is just spectacular in Summer.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
gloria jones ace
How pretty. Super pov to see the pathway
November 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome, I'd love to walk under this arch of flowers
November 25th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Spectacular in all respects. Love that you included the two people which gives scale to those amazing vines. FAV!!!
November 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo and place😊
November 25th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
A wonderful flower-covered archway
November 25th, 2024  
haskar ace
Looks beautiful. Very inviting place.
November 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
November 25th, 2024  
