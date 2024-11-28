Previous
Next
Standing in the same spot.. by robz
Photo 2613

Standing in the same spot..

but looking in the other direction - in the same ladies rest room at the same brewery. A most interesting experience!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow!! A great strip of colour light and intriguingness.
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact