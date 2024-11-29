Previous
Quite a different view... by robz
Photo 2613

Quite a different view...

Not the normal view from inside the ladies restroom. A glass panel above the vintage plumbing looks through into the room housing the vintage beer vats....
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact