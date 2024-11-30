Previous
The new Casino, and the new bridge... by robz
Photo 2615

The new Casino, and the new bridge...

A new walk bridge across the river. From SouthBank with its gardens and beaches to the city and its shops and the New Queens Wharf Casino complex. Lots of people were there to check it all out...
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
Wow a futurist architecture!
November 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Impressive architecture!
November 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the pov. it looks impressive.
November 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It does look very impressive
November 29th, 2024  
