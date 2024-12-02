Sign up
Photo 2617
Those sticks were people!
People walking on the SkyWalk - a glass bottomed walkway suspended over the roads below - and giving strange views to the river below.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Rob Z
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR
ace
Wow!! Love to do that
December 1st, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Really?! Amazing.
December 1st, 2024
