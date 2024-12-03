Sign up
Previous
Photo 2618
The view from the top #1
There were metal supports for the glass floor. I tiptoed across one to look down for this shot. It was not something I'd do again!
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
12
4
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3675
photos
136
followers
102
following
717% complete
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
Views
19
Comments
12
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Corinne C
An impressive perspective indeed!
December 2nd, 2024
Wylie
Ugh, scary thought. Well done you
December 2nd, 2024
Mags
Very scary! Cool shot.
December 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
December 2nd, 2024
Beverley
You are brave! Well done… this is a really super photo.
I’d do it … too
December 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
You are braver than I am! Well done!
December 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
Scary pov :)
December 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
I love the different images as you move from left to right, giving almost a sense of being there! Where is this, can I ask, please?
December 2nd, 2024
Babs
You are brave. I have been on the Sky Tower glass floor in Auckland and also the Edge Skydeck in Melbourne, it is quite a experience isn't it.
December 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
@ankers70
Hi Suzanne. This is on the top floor of the new Star casino building in Brisbane. It's part of the Queens Wharf project - situated across the river from South Bank. It's pretty impressive. :)
December 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
@onewing
All a bit scary for me Babs!!
December 2nd, 2024
Babs
@robz
At least you gave it a try so well done for that. David wasn't too keen and considering he was in the military for 35 years, he isn't very brave, ha ha.
December 2nd, 2024
I’d do it … too