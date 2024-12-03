Previous
The view from the top #1 by robz
The view from the top #1

There were metal supports for the glass floor. I tiptoed across one to look down for this shot. It was not something I'd do again!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
An impressive perspective indeed!
December 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Ugh, scary thought. Well done you
December 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Very scary! Cool shot.
December 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
December 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
You are brave! Well done… this is a really super photo.

I’d do it … too
December 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
You are braver than I am! Well done!
December 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Scary pov :)
December 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love the different images as you move from left to right, giving almost a sense of being there! Where is this, can I ask, please?
December 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
You are brave. I have been on the Sky Tower glass floor in Auckland and also the Edge Skydeck in Melbourne, it is quite a experience isn't it.
December 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne. This is on the top floor of the new Star casino building in Brisbane. It's part of the Queens Wharf project - situated across the river from South Bank. It's pretty impressive. :)
December 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@onewing All a bit scary for me Babs!!
December 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
@robz At least you gave it a try so well done for that. David wasn't too keen and considering he was in the military for 35 years, he isn't very brave, ha ha.
December 2nd, 2024  
