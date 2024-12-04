Previous
The view from the top #2 by robz
Photo 2619

The view from the top #2

With two feet firmly on concrete it was easy to enjoy the view. From the top - the view across the river to the beaches and gardens, the view directly down to the new footbridge, the view upriver to the city CBD.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Quite a pov for this scenery!
December 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Spectacular views!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact