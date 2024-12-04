Sign up
Previous
Photo 2619
The view from the top #2
With two feet firmly on concrete it was easy to enjoy the view. From the top - the view across the river to the beaches and gardens, the view directly down to the new footbridge, the view upriver to the city CBD.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Rob Z
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Wylie
ace
Quite a pov for this scenery!
December 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Spectacular views!
December 3rd, 2024
