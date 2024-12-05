Previous
Queens Wharf Casino Complex finally finished.. by robz
Queens Wharf Casino Complex finally finished..

It's a grand design- but does leave you wondering about the money spent on so many vast, impressive, empty spaces. Imagine this type of space repeated in many different areas....
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
I didn't really quite grasp the scale until i saw the people. We have watched that site developing each time we visit. Next time we'll look inside!
December 4th, 2024  
It looks impressive. Only those unfortunate costs: first construction and then operation.
December 4th, 2024  
Great photo😊
December 4th, 2024  
Very nice.
December 4th, 2024  
Wow the people really give this huge space some perspective!
December 4th, 2024  
