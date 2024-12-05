Sign up
Photo 2620
Queens Wharf Casino Complex finally finished..
It's a grand design- but does leave you wondering about the money spent on so many vast, impressive, empty spaces. Imagine this type of space repeated in many different areas....
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
5
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3677
photos
136
followers
102
following
717% complete
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Suzanne
ace
I didn't really quite grasp the scale until i saw the people. We have watched that site developing each time we visit. Next time we'll look inside!
December 4th, 2024
haskar
ace
It looks impressive. Only those unfortunate costs: first construction and then operation.
December 4th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
December 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
December 4th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Wow the people really give this huge space some perspective!
December 4th, 2024
