The empty spaces are not just on the inside... by robz
The empty spaces are not just on the inside...

Back across the footbridge for a last distant view and that big empty gap in the structure becomes very visible.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Wow, crazy architecture!
December 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
FAB
December 5th, 2024  
Wendy ace
thats cool.
December 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Marvelous composition
December 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking building.
December 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 5th, 2024  
