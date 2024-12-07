Such a frustrating image....

Previous
I thought I'd do a quick collage of some of the interior spaces of the casino. These 4 images and a partial background rect of black were what I wanted without anything else. I could get them as a png image with transparent spaces around the basic shapes - and 62MB in size! When I converted it into a jpg - approx 5 MB - I got the background spaces as white. I tried multiple ways of getting a transparent background and then gave up and went for a colour! Any suggestions would be very gratefully received but I fear the main problem is the old Microsoft Digital Imaging Editing program I use..... It conks out when asked to anything which requires a lot of memory...
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Nice captures! I'm sure someone will help. I haven't got a clue.
December 6th, 2024  
